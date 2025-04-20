Cal DB Ryan Yaites Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Cal defensive back Ryan Yaites, who started one game for the Bears in 2024, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals and On3 Sports.
Yaites spent just one season with the Golden Bears after transferring from LSU following the 2023 season. Yaites played in 12 games for Cal, and he recorded 16 tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.
Yates played in 13 games, all off the bench, as a freshman at LSU and recorded 16 tackles and one pass breakup in that season.
Yaites was expected to challenge for playing time for Cal in 2025 as all five of the Bears' starting defensive backs in 2024 are now gone. Three of the starters from Cal's 2024 secondary -- Craig Woodson, Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris -- are hoping to be selected in next week's NFL draft.
Yaites has two seasons of college eligibility remaining and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Denton, Texas. He received offers from Oregon, Mississippi, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas before signing with LSU.
