Cal Game Thread: Bears Face San Diego State, Aim for 3-0
Cal (2-0) will pursue its first 3-0 start to a season since 2019 tonight when the Bears take on San Diego State (1-1) at Memorial Stadium.
This is the Bears' final non-conference game before their debut a week from Saturdau in the Atlantic Coast Conference on the road vs. defending league champion Florida State. The Seminoles dropped to 0-3 after a 20-12 home defeat against Memphis.
The game matches a team that just left the Pac-12 (Cal) against a program (SDSU) preparing to join the Pac-12 in 2026.
Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch provides an update on the Bears' injury-plagued offensive line in the video above. The Bears expect to play the third straight game without starting guard Sioape Vatikani and center Wll McDonald.
There are a couple of other key personnel issues entering today's game:
-- Will Cal running back Jaydn Ott, slowed the first two games by an ankle injury, see action or be held out altogether?
Ott is warming up and seems to be moving well, so we're guessing he may play.
-- Is SDSU freshman quarterback Danny O'Neil (knee) healthy enough to play?
UPDATE: Word from SDSU media relations is that O'Neil, who started the Aztecs' first two games, will not play. In his place, SDSU will go with either redshirt freshman Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson or sophomore AJ Duffy. Neither has thrown a pass this season. Duffy is a transfer from Florida State, where he played in four games over the past two seasons, completing 2 of 7 passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Cal and San Diego State have split eight previous meetings, the home team winning every game.
COIN TOSS: Cal wins the toss and elects to receiver. The Bears will defend the north goal line.
13:58 1st Q: Cal goes 3 and out on its first series. RB Jaydn Ott was not on the field. Cal 0, SDSU 0.
7:04 1st Q: After an official review, Cal safety Craig Woodson is flagged for targeting on an SDSU receiver and is ejected. Bears already playing without CB Marcus Harris for the first half after his targeting penalty last week at Auburn. Cal 0, SDSU 0
5:42 1st Q: Nick Lopez kicks 29-yard field goal, capping a 40-yard drive. SDSU 3, Cal 0.
2:25 1st Q: Cal answers with a seven-play, 69-yard drive that included four runs for 57 yards by Javian "The Jet" Thomas. He had a 37-yard gain on the drive. QB Fernando Mendoze uses a great fake handoff to Thomas and scores an 8-yard keeper around left end. Cal 7, SDSU 3.
