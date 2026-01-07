Cal place-kicker Chase Meyer, who did most of the field goal kicking for the Bears this past season, is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

His expected departure means that both players who did the place-kicking for Cal this season have entered the portal. Abram Murray, who shared the place-kicking chores with Meyer this season, entered the transfer portal earlier.

Also Cal punter Brook Honore reportedly is entering the transfer portal. He shared the Bears punting duties in 2025 with Michael Kern, who entered the transfer portal earlier.

Meyer, who assigned the shorter field-goal attempts, was 10-for-13 on his field-goal tries this season, but was 3-for-6 on attempts beyond 40 yards and his longest made field goal was 45 yards.

Cal starting kicker Chase Meyer is expected to enter the portal, his rep @GP_Recruiting tells @chris_hummer.



Meyer is 27-for-33 over the last 3 years on field goal attempts. He began his career at Penn. https://t.co/dgfJ4PAvg5 pic.twitter.com/EK5Db8l6gY — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 7, 2026

Cal punter Brook Honoré Jr. is entering the transfer portal, his reps @GP_Recruiting tell @chris_hummer.



The 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt junior had 20 punts averaging 41.35 yards this season, five 50+ yards and four inside the 20. pic.twitter.com/RWjBhyl82h — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 7, 2026

Murray was asked to do most of the long field-goal attempts, and he was 4-for-6 on his field-goal tries, all from beyond 40 yards. His longest made field goal was a 49-yarder. However, he missed much of the season with an injury, forcing Meyer to perform all of Cal's place-kicking.

Meyer had been at three other schools before transferring to Cal following the 2024 season.

As a freshman in 2022 at Penn, he participated in eight games, mostly doing kickoffs. In 2023 he was the starting kicker for Tulsa and made 17-of-20 field-goal attempts. He transferred to Penn State following the 2023 season, but redshirted the 2024 season at Penn State befopre transferring to Cal. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

With the presumed loss of both its kickers, Cal need to find a replacement through the transfer portal.

Players can enter the portal until January 15, but once they enter the portal, they can commit to another school at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is serving as Oregon's defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Indiana in the CFP semifinals on Friday.

