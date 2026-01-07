Former Cal Edge TJ Bush Heading to Minnesota

Cal junior edge rusher TJ Bush, who announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on New Year’s Eve, has signed with Minnesota, according to multiple online media outlets.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound native of Woodbridge, Virginia, spent just one season at Cal after transferring from Liberty University,

. | Twitter

Bush had 40 tackles for the Bears, including 11.5 tackles for a team-leading 51 yards in losses last fall. His 5.5 sacks topped the team and he added four quarterback hurries.

Bush had three tackles, including a sack, and two quarterback hurries, in the Bears’ 27-14 win over Minnesota at Berkeley on Sept. 14.

He will arrive at Minnesota with 130 career tackles, including 27 TFLs and 13 sacks. Bush has one year of eligibility.

At Liberty, Bush was a Football Writers of America freshman All-American in 2023 and also made he Conference USA all-freshman team.

Cal has had 27 players enter the transfer portal and new coach Tosh Lupoi has signed six new transfer players.

The only other exiting Golden Bears to have publicly announced his new school is fellow edge Ryan McCulloch, who will transfer to UCLA.

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and remains open for players to enter through Jan. 15. There is no deadline date for which players in the portal must decide on their next school.

