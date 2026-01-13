Cal Kicker Chase Meyer Plans to Withdraw from Transfer Portal

Cal kicker Chase Meyer, who did most of Cal’s place-kicking in 2025, plans to withdraw from the transfer portal and stay at Cal, according to Cris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Meyer subsequently reposted that 247 Sports tweet message on his twitter site.

Meyer had entered the transfer portal a week ago, which put both him and Abram Murray, Cal’s other place-kicker, in the transfer portal.

But apparently Meyer has decided to stay at Cal. He becomes the third Cal player in the past few weeks to enter the transfer portal and then withdraw, joining defensive lineman Nate Burrell and defensive back Cam Sidney.

In 2025, Cal asked Meyer to do the shorter field-goal attempts (generally less than 45 yards) as well as extra points, while Murray did the longer attempts. However, Murray missed much of the season with injuries, so Meyer did all the place-kicking for much of the season.

Meyer was 10-for-13 on all field-goal attempts, and his longest field goal was 45 yards. He was 7-for-7 on field goals of less than 40 yards and 3-for-6 on attempts from 40 yards and beyond. His missed kicks were from 40, 40 and 49 yards.

He did not try any field goals from 50 yards or beyond.

Cal is the fourth school for Meyer, who had transferred to Cal from Penn State following the 2024 season and has previously been at Tulsa and Penn.

Players have until January 15 to enter the transfer portal, but once they are in the portal, they can commit to a school at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has added a number of players through the transfer portal, but is expected to bring in more.

