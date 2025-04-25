Reports: Cal Kicker Kyle Cunanan Enters Transfer Portal
Kicker Kyle Cunanan, who transferred to Cal from Charlotte in December and did the place-kicking for the Golden Bears during spring practice, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports and On3.
On3 and 247 Sports are also reporting that long snapper Caleb Johnston, who transferred to Cal from Washington in January, has entered the transfer portal too.
Johnston’s decision seems to make sense because Cal added Notre Dame transfer long snapper Rino Monteforte earlier this week.
Cunanan’s decision is a bit more puzzling. He committed to Cal four months ago and was the only place-kicker on the Golden Bears spring roster. Virtually all of the Bears' field-goal attempts during spring practice and scrimmages were performed by Cunanan, and he seemed to be performing well enough during the spring.
Cunanan is scheduled to be a redshirt sophomore next season.
Cunanan began the 2024 season as Charlotte’s No. 1 kicker, but played in only three games. He made all five of his field-goal attempts that season, with the longest being a 31-yarder. Cunanan was Charlotte’s No. 1 kicker in 2023 and was 9-for-15 on field-goal attempts, with the longest make being a 49-yarder.
Erik Peters, a place-kicker and punter from Houston, Texas, announced on social media in February that he has committed to Cal for the incoming class of 2025. He had offers from Charlotte and the University of Ohio before choosing Cal.
MaxPreps reported that Peters made 11 of 17 field-goal attempts in high school, with his longest being a 49-yarder.
Perhaps Cal plans to bring in another kicker through the transfer portal.
Cal’s place-kicking was a problem last season, and may have cost the Bears a game or two.
Derek Morris and Ryan Coe did the place-kicking for Cal last season. They combined to go 25-for-37 on field-goal tries, and they missed six field goals of less than 40 yards. Coe is out of college eligibility and Morris transferred to the University of Massachusetts.
