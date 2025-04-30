Cal Transfer RB Kadarius Calloway Commits to New Mexico State
Cal transfer running back Kadarius Calloway has signed to play for New Mexico Strate, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Calloway was Cal's third-leading rusher last season, so Cal's top three rushers from last season have signed with new schools. Jaydn Ott transferred to Oklahoma and Jaivian Thomas transferred to UCLA. Ott (SEC) and Thomas (Big Ten) have moved to power football conferences, while Calloway goes to Conference-USA.
Last season New Mexico State finished with a 3-9 record, including 2-6 in the conference.
Cal has added two running backs so far this offseason -- North Carolina State transfer Kendrick Raphael and Texas-San Antonio transfer Brandon High Jr.
Calloway rushed for 124 yards, a 4.8 average per carry, and one touchdown in 2024. His best game came against San Diego State, when he ran for 87 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. According to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, he was clocked running 23 miles per hour.
Calloway is from Philadelphia, Mississippi, and he signed with Alabama coming out of high school. But he transferred to East Mississippi Community College, then moved to Old Dominion before joining the Cal program following the 2023 season.
Calloway is one of five Cal running backs who entered the transfer portal in April. Justin Williams-Thomas transferred to Marshall, and Byron Cardwell is still in the portal.
