Starting Time, TV Announced for Cal's Opener at Oregon State
Cal's opening game of the 2025 football season will be a night game, and ESPN is hoping a few people on the East Coast will be awake to watch.
The ACC announced on Tuesday that Cal's season-opener against Oregon State in Corvallis on Saturday, August 30, will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. That means it will start at 10:30 on the East Coast, so the Golden Bears can't expect to get a lot of exposure on the other side of the country.
The August 30 game will be our first look at Cal's new roster, which features a ton of new faces among the players and the coaching staff.
Cal defeated Oregon State 44-7 last season in Berkeley, but the Beavers have won four of the past six games against Cal.
Cal begins the 2025 season with four nonconference games, and the opener against the Beavers is the only one in which the starting time and the TV coverage has been announced. Cal's home opener is against Texas Southern on September 6, followed by a September 13 home game against Minnesota and a September 20 road game against San Diego State.
The Golden Bears will begin ACC play with a September 27 road game against Boston College.
The Pac-12 consists of only Oregon State and Washington State in 2025, and the conference announced that the 13 home games for the Beavers and Cougars will be televised across three networks -- CBS, ESPN or The CW.
In 2026, the Pac-12 will add five schools for football -- Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Utah State. Gonzaga will be added as well, but not as a football member.
