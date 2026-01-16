Cal WR Jayden Dixon-Veal Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Cal wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal, who played in 10 games, including one start, for the Bears in 2025, has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

The transfer portal closed on Thursday, but sometimes the report of a player entering the portal does not surface until a few days later.

Dixon-Veal caught four passes for 47 yards and one touchdown for Cal this past season. His one start came against Stanford when he had one reception for 24 yards.

Cal is bringing in three wide receivers through the transfer portal.

Dixon-Veal played his previous two seasons at Purdue, He played in three games for the Boilermakers in 2024 and caught three passes for 23 yards.

In 2023, he played in 11 games and made five starts for Purdue and recorded 16 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

He began his college career in junior college at the College of San Mateo, where he had 24 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Dixon-Veal is from Moreno Valley, California, and attended Rancho Cucamonga High School.

