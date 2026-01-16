CB Daniel Harris, Once a Starter at Georgia, Commits to Cal

Cornerback Daniel Harris, who began the season as a starter for Georgia but fell out of favor by midseason, has committed to play his senior season for Cal, he announced Thursday on social media.

Harris, a 247Sports composite 4-star prospect out of high school in Miami, Florida, will get the chance to revive a once-promising career at Cal, which has produced a series of elite defensive backs in recent years.

Daniel Harris | Twitter

Harris, who comes to Cal with one year of eligibility, played on Georgia teams that were 36-6 over the past three seasons, including 21-3 in regular-season SEC play.

He is the 20th transfer commitment or signee — and fourth defensive back — new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi and his staff have landed in the past 12 days.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder started the final four games of the 2024 season, including the the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC championship game and the 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Harris opened this past season in the starting lineup but after a tough outing in a 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee was displaced prior to Georgia’s Sept. 27 game vs. Alabama.

Coach Kirby Smart, asked about the lineup change after the 24-21 defeat to the Crimson Tide, said Harris was dealing with an injury. But he didn’t stop there.

“It’s about practicing during the week. The guys who practice best and play the ball best are going to play,” Smart told reporters. "I mean, he's dealing with a little bit of a groin issue I think. But we played the guys that we thought would give us the best opportunity to win.”

Harris played off the bench in five of the team’s remaining games.

Harris, who had 22 tackles and three pass breakups while playing all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024, played in just eight games this past fall. He wound up with seven tackles and no additional stats.

He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal prior to the SEC championship game.

ESPN and PrepStar magazine both rated Harris as a four-star prospect out of Gulliver Preparatory School in Kendall, Florida. ESPN ranked as the 16th-best cornerback in the country and the No. 37 overall prospect out of Florida.

Thursday was the final day players can enter the transfer portal, which was open from Jan. 2-15. Players already in the portal can sign with a new team at anytime going forward.

