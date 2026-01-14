Oregon Freshman Transfer WR Cooper Perry Commits to Cal
Oregon freshman transfer wide receiver Cooper Perry has committed to Cal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Perry played in 12 games for the Ducks this past season and had 10 catches for 25 yards and no touchdowns.
He did not have any receptions in Oregon’s three games in the College Football Playoff. Perry had a season-high two catches in four different games – against Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Rutgers and Minnesota.
Perry has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Perry is from Scottsdale, Arizona, and was a consensus four-star high school recruit coming out of Notre Dame Preparatory School. He received offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, Mississippi, BYU, Washington, Louisville and Utah among others before signing with Oregon.,
He is the third wide receiver new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has added through the transfer portal in the past week, joining Rutgers transfer Ian Strong and Ohio transfer Chase Hendricks.
Players have until January 15 (Friday) to enter the transfer portal, but they can commit to a school at any time once they are in the portal.
