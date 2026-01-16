Cal Women Make Big Comeback but Lose in 3 OTs

Cal overcame a 20-points, third-quarter deficit to force overtime, then Cal's Lulu Twidale made a contested three-pointer with three-tenths of a second left to force a second overtime. But ultimately Syracuse came up with the game-winning shot in the third overtime to give the Orange a' 90-87 women's basketball victory on Thursday evening in Syracuse.

Cal (10-9, 1-5 ACC) fell to 0-5 in road games this season, and the Golden Bears seemed out of this one when Syracuse took a 20-point lead at 53-33 with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter.

That's when Naya Ojukwu took over for the Bears. She was not a starter but she finished with 25 points. Fifteen of those points came between the time Syracuse (15-3, 5-2 ACC) took the 20-point lead and when Ojukwu made a follow shot to tie the game with 26.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter and send the game into overtime.

Cal seemed doomed again when Syracuse took a four-point lead with 20.9 seconds left in the first overtime. But Twidale made a three-pointer with 12.5 seconds to go to bring the defict down to one point. And after Syracuse's Dominique Darius made two foul shots to make it a three-point game again, Twidale made a three-pointer with two defenders all over her with three-tenths of a second left to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Cal had the ball with 21.2 seconds left in a tie game, but could not get off a shot.

With the score tied in the third overtime, Ojukwu missed a layup with 25 seconds left, and Darius hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with 3.5 seconds to go. Twidale's hurried three-point attempt at the buzzer missed, and Syracuse had the win.

Syracuse was without its top scorer Laila Phelia throughout the overtimes because of a back injury, but freshman Uche Izoje led the Orange with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, although she missed some key free throws in the overtime.

Cal's problems stemmed from turnovers and an inability to get defensive rebounds. Cal committed 25 turnovers, and Syracuse collected 29 offensive rebounds resulting in 21 second-chance points. Cal shot 41.7% from the floor, while Syracuse shot 36.2%. But Syracuse had 22 more field-goal attempts than Cal because of the turnovers and rebounds.

Twidale and Taylor Barnes finished with 16 points apiece and Sakima Walker had 15 for the Golden Bears. Barnes also had 11 rebounds.

Cal struggled offensively in the first half, which ended with Syracuse holding a 34-23 lead.

The Golden Bears made just three of their first 18 field-goal attempts and finished the half shooting 29.2%, including 0-for-5 on three-pointers.

Cal also committed 10 first-half turnovers leading to just 23 points at halftime.

Cal trailed by five points at 26-21 with 2:57 left in the second quarter, but the Orange outscored Cal 8-2 over the closing moments of the half, capped off by Laila Phelia’s bucket with four seconds remaining to set the halftime score.

NOTES

Freshman point guard Puff Morris missed her fifth straight game on Thursday and has not played since the December 28 game against Cal Poly. It’s unclear when or if she will return this season.

