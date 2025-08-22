Rams vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
In the preseason curtain call, Cleveland has proven sharp through the first two weeks, piling up 52 points over its last two outings and flashing balance between its run game and young quarterbacks.
The Rams, meanwhile, have leaned on Stetson Bennett’s sharp passing and a productive backfield rotation to stay unbeaten in the preseason.
With Cleveland’s defense swarming and its quarterback battle producing steady drives, the Browns look poised to turn another August tune-up into a statement as seven-point favorites.
Rams vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
Spread
- Rams +7 (-105)
- Browns -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams (+295)
- Browns (-370)
Total
- Over 38.5 (-105)
- Under 38.5 (-115)
Rams vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Rams Record: 2-0
- Browns Record: 2-0
Rams vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Sean McVay is 12-15 straight up and 14-11-1 against the spread in the preseason
- Kevin Stefanski is 7-7 straight up and 8-5-1 against the spread in the preseason.
The Browns have averaged 26 points per game through two contests, led by Shedeur Sanders’ poise in the pocket and Dillon Gabriel’s efficiency, while Ahmani Marshall and Pierre Strong have carried a ground game producing 130 rushing yards per outing. That balance has kept defenses guessing and allowed the passing game to open up in rhythm, a stark contrast from last year’s struggles in third-down and red-zone execution. Defensively, Cleveland has been disruptive, forcing four sacks and two turnovers last week against Carolina, while rookie tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger continue to push for meaningful roles.
That front-seven presence matches up well against a Rams offensive line that has already been exposed on the ground, surrendering 181 rushing yards to Dallas earlier this preseason. Stetson Bennett has put up strong passing numbers for Los Angeles, but Cleveland’s secondary has been opportunistic — highlighted by K.J. Henry’s pick-six in Week 2 — and should be able to bait him into mistakes when forced off-script.
Pick: Browns -7 (-115 at FanDuel)
