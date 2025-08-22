Falcons vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 3
Two winless preseason teams collide Friday night in Arlington, where the Falcons and Cowboys will both be desperate to leave August with something resembling momentum.
Atlanta has at least shown a pulse offensively, leaning on a run game that ranks sixth on the road this preseason and finding flashes in Easton Stick’s efficient 68% completion rate.
Dallas, on the other hand, has been outscored 62-33 across two games, looking soft in the trenches with the NFL’s 30th-ranked home rushing defense and dead last overall on defense.
Both rosters have questions to answer in their final tune-up, but the urgency in Dallas is unmistakable ahead of Week 1 — they need to avoid the optics of a winless preseason inside AT&T Stadium.
Falcons vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons +2.5 (-104)
- Cowboys -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Falcons (+120)
- Cowboys (-142)
Total
- Over 35.5 (-110)
- Under 35.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Falcons Record: 0-2
- Cowboys Record: 0-2
Falcons vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
Joe Milton III has certainly struggled with accuracy and turnovers, but still, Dallas has a deeper pool of skill players and more playmaking threats down the roster than Atlanta does, whose defense is down multiple starters in the secondary. The Falcons’ run game has been their lone bright spot — Nathan Carter’s 6.3 yards per carry has been legitimate — but they’ll now be facing a Cowboys front that, despite ranking low against the run this preseason, still boasts one of the league’s most disruptive pass-rush groups.
Dallas also holds a sharper edge in red-zone opportunities; while the Cowboys have been plagued by turnovers inside the 20 in the past, their wideout volume and tight end depth create mismatches Atlanta hasn’t been able to stop. Expect Dallas to finally convert chances at home with an advantage in depth, while Atlanta’s reliance on the run isn’t enough to keep pace once the game tilts in the second half.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 21, Falcons 13
