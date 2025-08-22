Vikings vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
Friday night in Nashville sets the stage for a young-quarterback showcase as the Vikings visit the Titans in their preseason finale.
Minnesota continues to evaluate what it is banking on in J.J. McCarthy, who has shown flashes this August, while Tennessee rookie Cam Ward has logged snaps in both preseason games and should see extended time again.
The Titans edged Atlanta 23-20 in their last outing, while the Vikings stumbled at home against New England, falling 20-12 in a sloppy offensive effort.
But the key storyline here is how their inexperienced quarterbacks handle one last live test before the regular season.
Vikings vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
Spread
- Vikings +3.5 (-105)
- Titans -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings (+162)
- Titans (-194)
Total
- Over 37.5 (-110)
- Under 37.5 (-110)
Vikings vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Vikings Record: 1-1
- Titans Record: 1-1
Vikings vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Kevin O’Connell is 4-7 straight up and 5-6 against the spread in the preseason
- Brian Callahan is 4-1 straight up and 2-3 against the spread in the preseason.
Vikings vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
It's quite a low line, but both sides here are just too raw offensively to expect a shootout, and the conservative preseason play-calling only reinforces that. Minnesota has averaged just 16 points through two games, with Max Brosmer forced into extended action and managing only 203 yards on 57 percent passing with one score and one pick.
The Vikings’ offensive line has leaked four sacks already, and with Rondale Moore sidelined, they lack the weapons to stretch defenses vertically.
Tennessee has been similarly capped, averaging 15 points per contest and losing Treylon Burks and Will Levis, leaving Brandon Allen to check down and rely on tight end Gunnar Helm as a safety valve. Cam Ward’s mobility gives the Titans a different wrinkle, but turnovers and red-zone inefficiency have stalled drives. Even in their lone preseason win, Tennessee needed late stops and benefitted from Atlanta miscues.
On the other side of the ball, Minnesota has played tighter defensively, ranking fourth in points allowed and second against the run on the road this preseason, while Tennessee’s front has sagged but still forced two sacks against Atlanta. Expect stalled drives and plenty of conservative series once the backups rotate in to make for a plodding affair.
Pick: Under 37.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.