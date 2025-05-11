Temple Transfer TE Landon Morris Commits to Cal
Temple transfer tight end Landon Morris, who has had an unusual college football journey, has committed to Cal, according to multiple reports, including Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports and CBS Sports.
Morris becomes the 18th player Cal has brought in by way of transfer since the Bears' spring workouts ended April 12. He is the first tight end transfer Cal has added this spring, and one of two transfer tight ends Cal has added since the end of the 2024 season. Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini committed to Cal in January.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Morris was limited to nine games because of injuries in 2024, which was his first season of college football action, and he caught 16 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown that year.
Most of his production in 2024 came in consecutive games midway through the season. He had four receptions for 97 yards in an October 19 game against Tulsa, then had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against East Carolina on October 26.
Temple finished 2024 with a 3-9 record, including 2-6 in the American Athletic Conference.
Morris is the kind of player who could be particularly helpful in the red zone, and that is important for Cal, which performed poorly in the red zone in 2024.
Although 2024 was Morris' first season playing college football, he has been around awhile.
He originally signed with Syracuse, and participated in the Orange's spring workouts in 2021. But he transferred to Utah in December 2021.
Morris did not see any action at Utah in 2022, and transferred to Temple after that season. He sat out out the 2023 season as a double transfer (a rule that no longer exists), and finally got on the field this past season.
Morris is from Indianapolis, and he had offers from Michigan, Iowa State, Boston College, Central Florida and Toledo coming out of Fishers High School.
