Cal Football: DB Fatuvalu Iosefa Commits to Cal (See Video Highlights)

Cal got its eighth commitment for the class of 2021 when defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa of Mililani, Hawaii, announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Iosefa is the brother of Muela Iosefa, who signed with Cal in December and will be a freshman this season.

Fatuvalu Iosefa received offers from BYU, Nebraska, Utah State and Oregon State, before settling on Cal.

He is listed as a safety, but apparently got much of his playing time as a cornerback as a junior at Mililani High School. Cal coaches see him as a safety at the college level.

Iosefa is the third defensive back who has committed to Cal for 2021, joining Kaleb Higgins and Hunter Barth.

Iosefa is rated as a three-star recruit by rivals.com, and is not ranked among the nation’s top 250 prospects by that site.

The 247Sports site ranks him as the 116th-best safety prospect in the class of 2021 and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Hawaii.

Cal will lose three prominent defensive backs after the 2020 season: Camryn Bynum, Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden.

Iosefa received an offer from Cal in May, and secondary coach Marcel Yates and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon were the primary recruiters for him.

Click here for additional Cal recruiting news

Click here for additional video highlights of Iosefa

Cal’s eight commitments for the class of 2021:

Wide receiver Mavin Anderson

Tight end Jermaine Terry

Quarterback Kai Millner

Offensive lineman Bastian Swinney

Defensive end Akili Calhoun

Cornerback Kaleb Higgins

Defensive back Hunter Barth

Safety Fatuvalu Iosefa