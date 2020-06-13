CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: DB Fatuvalu Iosefa Commits to Cal (See Video Highlights)

Jake Curtis

Cal got its eighth commitment for the class of 2021 when defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa of Mililani, Hawaii, announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Iosefa is the brother of Muela Iosefa, who signed with Cal in December and will be a freshman this season.

Fatuvalu Iosefa received offers from BYU, Nebraska, Utah State and Oregon State, before settling on Cal.

He is listed as a safety, but apparently got much of his playing time as a cornerback as a junior at Mililani High School. Cal coaches see him as a safety at the college level.

Iosefa is the third defensive back who has committed to Cal for 2021, joining Kaleb Higgins and Hunter Barth.

Iosefa is rated as a three-star recruit by rivals.com, and is not ranked among the nation’s top 250 prospects by that site. 

The 247Sports site ranks him as the 116th-best safety prospect in the class of 2021 and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Hawaii.

Cal will lose three prominent defensive backs after the 2020 season: Camryn Bynum, Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden. 

Iosefa received an offer from Cal in May, and secondary coach Marcel Yates and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon were the primary recruiters for him.

Click here for additional Cal recruiting news

Click here for additional video highlights of Iosefa

Cal’s eight commitments for the class of 2021:

Wide receiver Mavin Anderson

Tight end Jermaine Terry

Quarterback Kai Millner

Offensive lineman Bastian Swinney

Defensive end Akili Calhoun

Cornerback Kaleb Higgins

Defensive back Hunter Barth

Safety Fatuvalu Iosefa

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Morikawa is just two strokes off the lead after two rounds

Tied for fourth place, Collin Morikawa says he didn't even play well Friday

Jeff Faraudo

Cal has eyes on a couple top-200 football prospects

One recruiting service rates Cal's early class as Pac-12's third-best

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 5, Big-Play Potential

Cal had more big plays in 2019 than it did in 2018, but will need even more to compete for a Pac-12 title

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 1, Rushing Offense

Cal's rushing game was among the worst in the Pac-12 in 2019

Jake Curtis

by

napabear

Cal Football: NCAA Proposal Would Set Dates for Preseason Practice

Cal could start preseason camp as early as July 31. NCAA proposal sets possible starting dates for coach-player interaction, enhanced training and preseason camp

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 2, Rushing Defense

All the other starters in the front seven are back, but the Bears will lose their best run-stopper and inspirational leader

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 3, Passing Offense

Cal had the worst passing attack in the Pac-12 in 2019, partly because Chase Garbers missed considerable game action

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 4, Passing Defense

Cal made some moves in its secondary after the loss of both safeties to the NFL, but it still Has Camryn Bynum and Elijah Hicks

Jake Curtis

No Cal Players Taken in MLB Draft for 1st Time Since 2007 -- But This Draft Was Odd

This is only the second time since 1968 that no Cal players were selected in the Major League Baseball draft -- but this was an unusual draft

Jake Curtis

Collin Morikawa off to strong start at Charles Schwab Challenge

Co-leaders sit just one stroke ahead of former Cal star

Jeff Faraudo