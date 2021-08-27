Versatile Nick Morrow Commits to Cal for Class of 2022

Cal received its 12th football commitment for the class of 2022 on Thursday when Nick Morrow, a 6-foot-8 player who could play several positions, announced via social media that he has committed to Cal.

The 255-pound Morrow is a two-way player from Flagstaff, Arizona, who could play on the defensive line or on the offensive line, but the best guess is that he will be a tight end in college. And at his height he will provide an attractive target for Golden Bears quarterbacks.

Rivals lists him as an offensive lineman and gives him three stars but he did not receive a national rankings. The 247Sports website lists him as an offensive tackle and also gives him three stars and ranks him as the 130th-best offensive tackle recruit in the country.

Morrow participated in a workout in Berkeley in June and apparently impressed the Cal coaches. Special teams coach Charlie Ragle was the primary recruiter for Morrow.

In his twitter announcement, Morrow said, “Excited to announce that I’m committed to Cal football. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this amazing journey.”

Here are Cal's previous commitments for the class of 2022.

Defensive tackle Damonic Williams

Quarterback Justyn Martin

Defensive lineman Nate Burrell

Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi

Outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele

Outside linebacker Curlee Thomas

Running back Kaleb Johnson

Offensive lineman Sioape Vatikani

Running back Jaydn Ott

Wide receiver Jaiven Plummer

Defensive back Cameron Sidney

.

