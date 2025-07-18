2025 British Open Day 2 Winners and Losers: Scheffler Surges Into the Lead at Portrush
Day 2 of the 2025 British Open is in the books, with Scottie Scheffler leading at 10 under par. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 British Open Day 2 Winners
Scottie Scheffler: The “Scottie vs. the field” question took all of two rounds to materialize. The world No. 1 is up by one after a Friday 64, second in strokes-gained putting and first in approach for the week. Maybe he’ll further contemplate the meaning of stardom and get so deep in thought that he misses his Saturday tee time.
Brian Harman: Well, look who’s back. Harman fended off all challengers on Sunday at the 2023 Open at Hoylake, and he’s set to burnish a reputation as a links specialist after a Friday 65 at Portrush. Harman also won the Valero earlier this year and quietly entered this week, as he does, under the radar.. He’s squarely on it now.
Bryson DeChambeau: Did someone suggest he didn’t have the artistry for links golf after an opening 78? We’ll eat those words after a 13-stroke improvement. A masterful 65 now has us eager to see what the weekend holds.
The Sunday Hype Train: As our Michael Rosenberg notes, No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also still right in this thing. Golf fans really can’t ask for much more heading into the weekend.
2025 British Open Day 2 Losers
Collin Morikawa: An enigmatic year continues with a missed cut by a half-dozen shots—and no weekend golf in the U.K. as he MC’d at the Scottish Open, too. From media spats to a revolving door on his bag, the world No. 6 has led the Tour in drama and, not coincidentally, hasn’t had much standout play.
Patrick Cantlay: Is a third straight Ryder Cup appearance in jeopardy? Cantlay missed the cut by two shots and will gain no ground from his 14th-place spot in the U.S. team standings. If Capt. Bradley is emphasizing major performance for his picks, Cantlay’s T36-MC-MC-MC year won’t help.
Brooks Koepka: A terrible season for the five-time major champ continued with a 7-over trunk slammer at Portrush, his third major MC this year. And this isn’t a case of “at least he’s playing well on LIV”—he’s 28th in points in the 54-player league.
Aussies: Adam Scott has only missed two cuts in the last 15 Opens and they’re both at Royal Portrush. He shot a stunning 79 Friday with three double bogeys. Former Open champ Cameron Smith was only one better with a 78, completing the wrong kind of Grand Slam: four missed major cuts in 2025. Marc Leishman is the low Aussie going to the weekend at 1 under in a tie for 26th.