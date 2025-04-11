Collin Morikawa Starts Fast on Day 1 of the Masters, Then Drops Back
Collin Morikawa, chasing a championship in his third golf major, found himself tied for second place after firing an eagle on the 13th hole in the opening round of the 89th Masters on Thursday.
But the day didn’t end well for the world’s fourth-ranked player. Morikawa, the 28-year-old Cal grad, struggled home with three bogeys over the final four holes and wound up with an even-par 72 and part of an 11-way tie for 27th place.
Things went better for fellow Cal alum Michael Kim, who shot a 1-under 71 and is one of 16 golfers tied for 11th heading into Friday’s second round at Augusta National.
.
.
Former Golden Bear Byeong Hun An finished with an up and down round at 2-over 74 and a share of 51st place. Max Homa, after a strong start, also came in at plus-2 and is part of that 12-way logjam.
England’s Justin Rose, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, is the first-round leader by three strokes after shooting an 7-under 65. The 44-year-old, who captured the 2013 U.S. Open and has six top-3 finishes in major tournaments, was 8 under through 17 holes before making his only bogey of the day on No. 18.
Rose, who set a Masters record for holding the 18-hole lead for the fifth time, is not taking for granted his Thursday performance.
"I'm 44. Golf is not going to get easier for me in the next five, 10 years, whatever it's going to be," Rose said. "So your opportunity is less going forward. So you have to make the most of it."
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, aiming for his third Masters title in four years and his second in a row, is tied for second with Corey Conners and Ludvig Aberg, each at 68. Scheffler holed a 62-foot putt for a birdie on No. 4.
No. 2 ranked Rory McIlroy, hoping to complete the grand slam of major tournaments, was at 4 under through 13 holes before double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes left him at even-par 72 and tied for 27th place.
Morikawa, who owns victories at the PGA Championship and The (British) Open, has finished in the top-10 at the Masters the past three years.
He was off to a great start Thursday with a birdie on No. 8 and an eagle on the 13th. Without a bogey through 14 holes, Morikawa was tied for second with Scheffler and Rose at that point, one stroke back of Tyler Hatton.
Things turned on the 15th hole with his first bogey of the day. He also bogeyed Nos. 16 and 18, dropping back into the pack.
Kim, 31, is playing the Masters for the first time since 2019. A top-6 finisher three times this year, Kim played a steady round with three birdies and two bogeys.
Homa, 34, who tied for third (along with Morikawa) at the 2024 Masters, was hoping to break out of a year-long slump that includes missing the cut in his past five tournaments. He began Thursday with birdies on the second and third holes, but had four bogeys, a double-bogey and two birdies the rest of the way to finish at 74.
An had four birdies, four bogeys and matched Home’s double-bogey on No. 13 to also complete his opening round at 74 and nine strokes off the pace.
