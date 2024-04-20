2026 Wide Receiver Aaron Mcfarland Details His Love For Cincinnati
TUNNEL HILL — Local Taylor High School wide receiver Aaron Mcfarland visited the Cincinnati Bearcats recently and had tons of great things to say about his time on campus. The unranked 2026 wideout details more below.
“Cincinnati was great and it felt like home it is where I currently live as well,” Mcfarland said jokingly to Bearcats Talk. “It was a great atmosphere I loved it the coaches showed me a lot of respect and they were pinning everything on the relationship they wanna build a relationship with me and that’s what’s most important because some colleges will offer without getting to know you.
“Some notes I conducted was to be a leader always. Everyone on the team wants to lead by example and the coaches were intense the players really love it and the strength coach there is amazing!”
He explained which coach he spoke with.
“I spoke with Cass (Simmons). He is a great person he let me know how it is and welcomed me back down to the facility and I also met The WR coach (Brad Glenn) he was a great person to talk to and invited me back down and hopefully get the offer pretty soon…
“The whole WR room was great they all were paying attention in the meetings taking notes and wanted to learn, what I love to be around.”
He added to his previous comments on the atmosphere.
“The atmosphere was great and I loved it. Coaches were hyped everyone was fired up the energy at the stadium was great I loved it overall. The visit was great. I consider Cincinnati a lot! I love it and it’s great being home! Cincinnati is a top school of mine of course I love Cincinnati. I plan on visiting Cincinnati anytime… I loved being down there for the spring game.”
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers
2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati
2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit
Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game
Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game
Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones
Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event
Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List
Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision
Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools
Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania
Pair of Key Bearcats Players Announce Their Returns For 2024-25 Season
2025 Three-Star Cornerback Joshua Patterson Dives Deep Into Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
Look: Bearcats Forward Announces His Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Look: Aziz Bandaogo Announces Future Plans With Cincinnati Involved
Four-Star Running Back Kory Amachree Talks Cincinnati Offer
Cincinnati Forward Viktor Lakhin Entering Transfer Portal
Look: Edgerrin James Confirms Jizzle James is Returning to Cincinnati for Sophomore Season
Watch: Brady Drogosh Picks Off Pass at Linebacker, Spring Game Updates
2026 Offensive Lineman Landry Brede Breaks Down Cincinnati Bearcats Visits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats