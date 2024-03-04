Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Entering Road Matchup Against Oklahoma
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back in the underdog role on Tuesday as Oklahoma is favored to win by 4.5 points. The total is set at 138.5 points.
Cincinnati has thrived as an underdog this season, going just 13-15-1 against the spread overall but 6-2-1 ATS as an underdog. Oklahoma is 15-14 ATS this season and 10-8 as a favorite.
UC was a 3.5-point favorite in the opening matchup and lost outright 69-65.
