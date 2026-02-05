Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Continues Dealing With Injuries Entering West Virginia Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are facing more bites from the injury bug entering tonight's rivalry matchup against West Virginia. Freshman wing Shon Abaev (ankle) is still recovering from his high-ankle sprain and won't play on Thursday.

Moustapha Thiam (ankle) is day-to-day right now and questionable for the game. He will go through warm-ups on Thursday night before the action tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

Thiam got hurt in this past weekend's blowout loss to Houston, while Abaev has been out since getting hurt in the 14-point loss to Arizona State on Jan. 24. Sencire Harris will return from his illness absence on Thursday.

"Buck (Sencire Harris) was down for seven straight days. I mean, can't get out of bed with the flu, so he was back on the practice court yesterday for the first time in a week. So that's, to me, a really good sign," Miller said about the injuries/illnesses. "Moustafa is day-to-day, so we don't really know yet about his status, but we have other guys that have been dealing with flu-type stuff too. It's that time of year. All the travel made it hard.

"Shon's ankle. We didn't take him on the trip because we just wanted to reduce the swelling, and having him fly on an airplane twice in 24 hours didn't seem prudent, but he's heading in the right direction. It's a high ankle sprain. So I don't know if he'll be available this week, but hopefully we'll get him back sooner rather than later."

Cincinnati is a 5.5-point betting favorite to bounce back on Thursday and split the season series with the Mountaineers.

Miller's team is 9-2 as a betting favorite this season.

Cincinnati Bearcats Injury Report | Big 12 Conference

