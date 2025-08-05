Bearcats Football Cornerback Named Team's Most Important Transfer Amidst Lacking CB Production
CINCINNATI — Matthew McDoom has a significant responsibility in the Bearcats' secondary this coming season. The Coastal Carolina transfer has performed strongly at fall camp and appears on track to be CB1 on Cincinnati's depth chart.
The Athletic's Manny Navarro noted his talent this week, naming McDoom Cincinnati's most important 2025 transfer for success this coming season.
"Scott Satterfield lost four starters in the secondary and on the offensive line, as well as the Bearcats’ top four wide receivers," Navarro wrote. "He addressed all those needs with transfers. McDoom, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection last season, is the most experienced FBS-level starter on the defense."
The 2024 All-Sun Belt corner tallied 36 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups last season. It finalized into a nice 84.5 PFF grade on 547 snaps in 2024 (one TD allowed on 293 coverage snaps). McDoom is using his final year of eligibility to play for Cincinnati and could impact the return game as well.
He returned 20 kicks for 451 yards as a freshman, but Cincinnati may be rolling with other names at those return spots (Logan Wilson, Manny Covery and more involved). Focusing on that outside corner spot makes plenty of sense as Cincinnati tries to snag more interceptions from those positions this fall.
Cincinnati cornerbacks did not intercept a single pass last season; all five interceptions were snagged by safeties.
