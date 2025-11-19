Brendan Sorsby Deemed 2026 NFL Draft Faller Following Recent Lackluster Outings
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby hasn't done himself many favors when it comes to boosting that 2026 NFL Draft stock over the last few weeks. Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick noted him as one of the top fallers in college football from this past weekend's games.
He finished 15-28 for 154 yards with two total scores and two interceptions, to go with nine carries for 30 yards in the 30-24 loss to Arizona.
"After a brilliant first eight games where he led the Bearcats to a 7–1 mark, Sorsby has struggled in back-to-back losses," Flick wrote. "He went only 11-of-33 passing in a 45–14 loss to Utah on Nov. 1. After a Week 11 bye, he completed only 15-of-28 attempts for 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a loss to Arizona in Week 12. The 6'3", 235-pounder has delivered several vintage flashes of arm talent, tight-window throws, and play extension, but his overall play has dropped in his past two outings. The redshirt junior had played his way into the Day 2 conversation, but a return to school may be his best option."
Sorsby currently has a fourth-round consensus slotting on the Mock Draft Database, which pools together all of the major online mock drafts. They gauge him to get selected around the 120th pick. That range is something to weigh for Sorsby in his decision to take another NIL package to be UC's quarterback for a third season or go to the NFL.
Fourth round picks had contracts last year that ranged from the top pick (No. 101) getting close to $4.6 million ($510,000 for a signing bonus). The last fourth-round selection got a $4.35 million deal ($509,000 in bonus cash).
It's a decision far from his mind right now as Cincinnati tries to notch a nine-win regular season with wins in the final two games.
"We've got to find a way to not let it affect us, not even let that thought creep into our mind and finish out this season strong," Sorsby said about the Bearcats' two-game losing streak. "We're still in a much better situation than we were last year. So we just got to go out and cut loose and just have fun and make the most of this opportunity. There are only limited opportunities left for a lot of these guys, so we've got to go out there and make the most of it."
Cincinnati battles BYU this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
