Five Prospects Who Improved Their 2026 NFL Draft Stock in Week 12
The college football season is nearing its final chapter.
In Week 12, we saw only one upset in the top 20, as No. 4 Alabama lost to No. 11 Oklahoma. There were several narrow escapes, a blend of impressive and uninspiring performances and a handful of highlight plays.
The 2026 NFL draft continues to inch closer. There are just over 150 days until commissioner Roger Goodell stands on stage in Pittsburgh, announcing first-round picks in the shadows of Acrisure Stadium.
Big boards are becoming clearer, but players still have time to improve their draft stock. Five players helped their cause this past weekend, while two others didn’t.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s risers and fallers.
RISERS
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Though the Aggies trailed 30–3 at halftime against South Carolina, it was to no fault of Concepcion, whose two catches went for 40 and 43 yards, respectively. And when Texas A&M pulled off the biggest comeback in school history to win 31–30, Concepcion was again at the forefront, catching five passes for 75 yards in the second half to finish with a season-high 158 receiving yards. The lone downside? Concepcion’s three-game touchdown streak ended, a minor footnote in an otherwise stellar outing. Concepcion, who stands 5' 11" and 190 pounds, is a tremendous asset with the ball in his hands and can thrive in various presnap alignments. He’s a versatile playmaker who’s likely to be in Sports Illustrated’s updated top 50 after the regular season.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
Penn State snapped its six-game losing streak with a 28–10 win over Michigan State, and Dennis-Sutton was a key reason why. The 6' 5", 265-pounder collected two sacks and, according to Pro Football Focus, 12 quarterback pressures, including eight hurries. Dennis-Sutton has turned a corner of late, recording three sacks in his past two games after a six-game stretch where he failed to take down the opposing quarterback. Dennis-Sutton is twitchy, fluid and has a deep arsenal. He’s a legitimate first-round talent, and he’s played as such lately.
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Rodriguez could’ve made this list much sooner, but his continued string of success makes his inclusion undeniable. He recorded another interception against UCF, his fourth this season, to pair with seven forced fumbles. Oh, and he scored a rushing touchdown as a wildcat quarterback in a 48–9 win over the Knights, too. Rodriguez blends instincts, urgency and physicality to make plays downhill and in pursuit. The 6' 1", 235-pounder may finish as the highest-placed defender in the Heisman Trophy race, and he’s played his way into the Day 2 discussion.
Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Fields has flown under the radar in a deep and talented receiver class, but he’s worthy of more buzz. Strong and big-bodied at 6' 4" and 222 pounds, Fields caught seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Pittsburgh. He showcased his ball skills, headlined by reliable hands and an innate ability to high-point and finish catches in tight quarters—he made a one-handed snag and back-shoulder touchdown grab against the Panthers. Fields, who eclipsed 800 receiving yards the past two seasons, is a big-play threat with the size, hands and pedigree to land in the top 100.
Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s offense became pass-heavy in the second half against South Carolina. Still, the Gamecocks couldn’t beat Zuhn, who didn’t allow a single pressure across 50 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Zuhn, a four-year starter at left tackle, who may kick inside and play guard at the next level, has been one of college football’s best pass protectors this season. He’s a multi-year captain who’s tough and steady, and the 6' 6", 319-pounder has the intangibles of a long-time pro, though he likely projects as a Day 3 pick.
FALLERS
Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati
After a brilliant first eight games where he led the Bearcats to a 7–1 mark, Sorsby has struggled in back-to-back losses. He went only 11-of-33 passing in a 45–14 loss to Utah on Nov. 1. After a Week 11 bye, he completed only 15-of-28 attempts for 154 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to Arizona in Week 12. The 6' 3", 235-pounder has delivered several vintage flashes of arm talent, tight-window throws and play extension, but his overall play has dropped his past two outings. The redshirt junior had played his way into the Day 2 conversation, but a return to school may be his best option.
Jack Endries, TE, Texas
Endries hasn’t been as productive as evaluators hoped when he transferred from Cal, where he had 56 catches for 623 yards last season, to Texas over the offseason. The 6' 4", 240-pounder caught only three passes for nine yards in the Longhorns’ loss to Georgia, marking the fifth time in his past seven games that he’s finished with fewer than 10 receiving yards. At his best, Endries is an athletic, explosive mover, and he started the season strong with a four-catch, 50-yard performance at Ohio State. But the redshirt junior, who entered the year as a potential Day 2 riser, may be best off returning to school and building on his first year in Austin.