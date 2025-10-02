Cincinnati Bearcats Football Drops Iowa State Uniform Combination
CINCINNATI — UC football is getting back to the basics with its uniform combination this week. The Bearcats channeled the WWE theme with a red helmet, black jersey, and red pants combo for the matchup against No. 14 Iowa State.
Cincinnati is trying to pull off its first ranked win of the Scott Satterfield era.
"I think this year they're a little bit more balanced in their defensive approach, it's not just one side," Satterfield said about his team's differences since last year's Iowa State game. "I thought last year maybe they gave up the run, and they were really good in pass defense. This year, I think it's a little bit of both. Still, they're a very solid defense. We're going to need to be able to hit some throws. We're going to have to be able to do that. There's no question that really hindered us last year, not being able to hit some of those throws in the game. I think you have to be able to do both, obviously. But we're a new team.
"This is a different bunch. They're a different bunch. Their secondary is all new compared to last year. Our wide receivers are all new, so it's really two totally different teams. In that regard, they do have some linebackers back, some D-Line back, you know, we got some of our O-Line back, that kind of thing. But I think as far as the skill guys go back in the receiver room, they're different. So there will be a different kind of game plan.”
Check out the uniforms below, including a wrestling move from Gavin Gerhardt:
