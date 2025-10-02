Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Dontay Corleone Trending In Right Direction
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Cyclones released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday night, with Cincinnati football only monitoring Dontay Corleone as a questionable player with his ankle injury.
One of Cincinnati's top players, Corleone missed the past two games with the issue, but was out on the field participating normally during practice on Tuesday.
“He's still questionable, but I do think he's trending in the right direction," Scott Satterfield said this week. "I think he was close last week. I really thought he might have had an opportunity last week. We'll see how this week goes with him. I do think he's very close to being able to play this week.”
As for Iowa State, the Cyclones are missing their top two defensive backs already and have a couple more secondary pieces questionable in Cam Smith, David Coffey, and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman. ISU could be completely depleted on the backend against a red-hot Brendan Sorsby.
"It's crazy how truly a game of inches football is," Sorsby said on Tuesday about the key moments in Saturday's win over Kansas. "He [Noah Jennings] didn't straight-up palm it since it was behind him, but he reeled it in somehow. That was another one of those passes where I didn't see it because I got hit low, but hearing the crowd reactions, I knew he pulled it in. Credit to him, he's a really good player who's made some good plays for us."
Check out the full report below:
