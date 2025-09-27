Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Kansas Game Statuses Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team dropped its final injury report of the week on Saturday morning. Dontay Corleone has been confirmed on the final report as out for this game, leaving Cincinnati shorthanded on the defensive front against Kansas.
Cincinnati had three parts of the snap rotation questionable for the contest, including Corleone, RB Manny Covey, and TE Gavin Grover. The latter two are not carrying a status now and will play.
As for Kansas, star running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (178 yards on 35 carries this season) is the Jayhawks' best rusher on the roster outside of quarterback Jalon Daniels, and he's injured. Hishaw is out with an ailment he suffered in this past weekend's Jayhawks win over West Virginia. Key safety Mason Ellis is also for the game. He's played 119 snaps so far this season with a 71.7 Pro Football Focus grade.
Both Hishaw and Ellis are key players.
"It's crazy as these teams start playing. I was sitting there watching Utah and Texas Tech, two really good football teams. Somebody's got to lose. You look at Baylor, a really good football team. What's their record, 2-2? It could easily be 4-0 right now. I think Kansas has a really good football team, I think we have a good team," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "I think as you go through these games, there's going to be a lot of tight games, there's going to be a lot of back and forth, but you've got to find some ways to hit your place and limit them in there."
Check out the full list of UC and Kansas injury statuses below:
