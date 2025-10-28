Cincinnati Bearcats Football Safety Antwan Peek Jr. Named Semifinalist For National Award
CINCINNATI — Antwan Peek Jr. is in the semifinalist mix for the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award, earned every college football season by the nation's top defensive back.
Cincinnati had a winner this decade when Coby Bryant took home the honor following the 2021 season. He and 2000 Lou Groza Award winner Jonathan Ruffin are the only national award winners in school history.
Peek has totaled 28 tackles this season, as well as two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He grades out as one of the top safeties in the nation on Pro Football Focus.
His 90 overall grade ranks fourth in the country at his position group.
"Punching the ball out and just getting more turnovers. That's been one of the big emphases that we have been talking about," Peek said to me earlier in the season. "And then I feel like just the little things, stuff like footwork, communication, hand signals, just the little things that we can improve on would definitely make us even better throughout the season."
He will try to keep it rolling this week against the Utah Utes.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk