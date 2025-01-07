Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
CINCINNATI — UC football has likely finalized its backfield for the 2025 season. Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker is headed to Cincinnati from the transfer portal.
The 5-9, 218-pound bruiser has one year of eligibility left after rushing for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Badgers this past season. Walker transferred there for the 2024 season from Oklahoma and has 782 career offensive snaps of experience.
He should be a nice thunder to Evan Pryor's lightning after amassing a 74.9 PFF grade on 458 snaps last season as Wisconsin's leading rusher. Walker can bounce off tackles well, forcing 46 missed tackles in 2024. He doesn't offer a whole lot in the passing game with 22 career catches for 109 yards.
Walker is UC's 13th addition this transfer cycle and first running back added.
