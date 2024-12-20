Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have reportedly filled the open safeties coach role on Scott Satterfield's staff. 247Sports's Matt Zenitz and Chad Brendel report that Samford football defensive coordinator and safeties Adam Braithwaite is taking the position.
Samford plays in the FCS's Southern Conference. He just wrapped up his first year as DC after spending one season in the same roles at Tennessee Tech.
He also spent three years at Charlotte working with the linebackers and special teams, after three seasons as Richmond's DC. Braithwaite fills one open role, but UC is still looking to fill spots at cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator.
