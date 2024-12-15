All Bearcats

Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

The Cincinnati alum had a nice outing against the Bengals.

Russ Heltman

Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle (81) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle (81) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati great Josh Whyle snagged his first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday in the Titan's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Check out Whyle's 13-yard catch to close the contest with five catches for 37 yards:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

