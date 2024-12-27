All Bearcats

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) breaks away from Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Brandon Baldwin (53) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football made another transfer portal offer this week as the race slows down a bit in Week Three. Oregon edge rusher Emar'rion Winston is on Cincinnati's radar.

Defensive end is a clear position of need as Cincinnati tries to snag Winston's last two years of eligibility. He posted eight tackles and one pass breakup at 6-4, 255 pounds this past season.

It amounted to a 65.8 PFF grade on 244 snaps. He played 244 snaps as a redshirt freshman as well (73.7 PFF grade). Winston could make a case as the Bearcats' best edge rusher immediately if he lands in Clifton.

