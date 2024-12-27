'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
CINCINNATI — Simas Lukošius is one of Cincinnati's best clutch shooters and he's continued carrying that mantle in the 2024-25 season.
The Lithuanian's cooled off from his scorching shooting start, but is still leading the team in scoring (14.9 points per game) and three-point shooting (42.3% on 7.1 attempts per game, eighth best percentage in Big 12).
He discussed building those clutch traits with UC radio color commentator Terry Nelson.
"I think it's from childhood and just watching basketball and imagining myself in these situations and dreaming of these situations," Lukošius said to Nelson about his three game-winning shots in Big 12 play last season. "Whether I'm a little kid shooting at a mini-hoop just counting down the seconds, pretending that you're down by one in the NBA Finals. I think just that imagination and knowing that that's the position I want to be in really makes me more comfortable when it actually happens."
Cincinnati will likely need that clutch shooting for three game winners or more over the next three months.
Lukošius and the Bearcats fire up Big 12 play this Monday on the road against Kansas State.
