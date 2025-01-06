Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football officially announced the addition of Eddie Hicks (cornerbacks coach) and Adam Braithwaite (safeties) to the defensive staff on Monday and also promoted Cort Braswell.
The linebackers coach is adding co-defensive coordinator to his title in a step up as the right-hand-man to Tyson Veidt. Braswell's unit was fantastic in 2024, helping Jared Bartlett post a career-best season in a new position at outside elinebacker.
He also got Simeon Coleman up to speed fast enough for him to make multiple major freshman All-American teams.
