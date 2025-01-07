Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added more safety talent on Monday night out of the transfer portal. 247Sports's Matt Zenitz reported Middle Tennessee safety Xavier Williams is headed to Cincinnati.
The veteran hasn't actually played much safety after switching there from quarterback in 2023 while at UCF. He then posted a team-best 77 tackles, including three TFLs, an interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery with MTSU this past season in his first true year at the spot plaing in games.
It amounted to a 67.9 PFF grade on 573 snaps. The 6-2, 205-pound talent adds more versatility to a Cincinnati secondary that should be a strength this year. Williams played mostly in the box near the line of scrimmage at MTSU and showed some skills as a slot cornerback in what figures to be a versatile role at UC.
He is the Bearcats' 12th transfer addition in the cycle.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Bringing In Wisconsin Running Back Tawee Walker For Visit
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action
'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play
Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton
Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach
Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite
Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver
Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier
Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White
Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season
Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk