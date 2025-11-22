All Bearcats

Top Moments From Big Noon Kickoff's Trip To Cincinnati

A fun morning with the FOX crew.

Russ Heltman

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati mascot the Bearcat celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati mascot the Bearcat celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats welcomed the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew to campus this weekend for the big matchup against No. 11 BYU, and fans came out in full force for the show.

Cincinnati is a home underdog in their 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Cougars as they search for their eighth win of the season.

“I just think you have to play a complete football game in all three phases," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week about bouncing back today. "You have to be very, very solid. I think about the teams that are good at all three phases. They're usually the teams on top. Think about Texas Tech right now, where they're playing football. 

"BYU, where they're playing football. All three phases are good, even if you look at a national scope, like Indiana, which has done an unbelievable job, go look at what they're doing on offense and defense. They're in the top five in the country. But it's amazing to be like, how good you are at all three phases. If you have one side of the ball that is not doing what it's supposed to do, it is going to be hard to win. You can still win, but it's going to be a lot more difficult than."

Check out all of the top moments from the morning with BNK and keys to the game here:

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football