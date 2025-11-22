Top Moments From Big Noon Kickoff's Trip To Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats welcomed the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew to campus this weekend for the big matchup against No. 11 BYU, and fans came out in full force for the show.
Cincinnati is a home underdog in their 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Cougars as they search for their eighth win of the season.
“I just think you have to play a complete football game in all three phases," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week about bouncing back today. "You have to be very, very solid. I think about the teams that are good at all three phases. They're usually the teams on top. Think about Texas Tech right now, where they're playing football.
"BYU, where they're playing football. All three phases are good, even if you look at a national scope, like Indiana, which has done an unbelievable job, go look at what they're doing on offense and defense. They're in the top five in the country. But it's amazing to be like, how good you are at all three phases. If you have one side of the ball that is not doing what it's supposed to do, it is going to be hard to win. You can still win, but it's going to be a lot more difficult than."
Check out all of the top moments from the morning with BNK and keys to the game here:
