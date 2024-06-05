All Bearcats

Jason Kelce Lost Super Bowl Ring During Lombaby Games at Cincinnati: 'Super Bowl Ring is Now in a Landfill'

The fun came at a bit of a cost.

Russ Heltman

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before
Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  We have a missing Super Bowl ring somewhere in Cincinnati. Jason Kelce confirmed on the latest New Heights show presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment that he actually lost his Super Bowl ring during the Lombaby Games at Fifth Third Arena last week.

Kelce said no one could find the sock containing the ring in the pools of Skyline Chili they used for the ring-hunting event.

"I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Kelce noted on the latest episode. "They could not find it. This is Jets Jake (as a clip appears of workers looking for it) and intern Brandon the next day searching through the chili to try and find the sock that had my Super Bowl ring in it. We have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill. someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn't think that would happen."

Kelce has an insurance policy for the ring, but it would sure be nice to have it pop up in one piece.

Check out the whole show here.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers

2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati

2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit

Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game

Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game

Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'

Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones

Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season

Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event

Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List

Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision

Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools

Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania

Pair of Key Bearcats Players Announce Their Returns For 2024-25 Season

2025 Three-Star Cornerback Joshua Patterson Dives Deep Into Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

Look: Bearcats Forward Announces His Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season

Look: Aziz Bandaogo Announces Future Plans With Cincinnati Involved

Four-Star Running Back Kory Amachree Talks Cincinnati Offer

Cincinnati Forward Viktor Lakhin Entering Transfer Portal

Look: Edgerrin James Confirms Jizzle James is Returning to Cincinnati for Sophomore Season

Watch: Brady Drogosh Picks Off Pass at Linebacker, Spring Game Updates

2026 Offensive Lineman Landry Brede Breaks Down Cincinnati Bearcats Visits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.