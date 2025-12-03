Missouri Sports Betting: Register Today & Claim the Best Sportsbook Promos: Up to $4,715 in Bonuses
Missouri sports betting officially launched sports betting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2025, allowing licensed operators across the state to accept online bets. As of Dec. 3, 2025, eight sportsbooks, including BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics, have started operations with approval and are offering enticing welcome bonuses to establish early market dominance. New bettors can find a variety of Missouri promo codes and sign-up deals on different platforms. There's something for every type of bettor, whether experienced or new. Below is a complete list of all legal Missouri online sportsbooks and their official partners.
Sportsbook
Partner(s)
License Type
bet365
St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
Tethered
BetMGM
Century Casinos
Tethered
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Entertainment casinos
Tethered
Circa Sportsbook
Not required
Untethered
DraftKings
St. Louis Blues (NHL)*
Untethered
Fanatics Sportsbook
Boyd Gaming
Tethered
FanDuel
St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)
Tethered
theScore Bet
PENN Entertainment casinos
Tethered
*Note: DraftKings holds an untethered license but has an additional marketing partnership with the St. Louis Blues.
Missouri sports betting bonus details
As of Dec. 3, 2025, Missourians can now register with licensed online sportsbooks and claim exclusive welcome bonuses worth up to $4,715. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans in NFL Week 14, it's the perfect opportunity to dive into Missouri’s new online betting market and take advantage of these limited-time promotions.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offers new users a simple way to get started. By signing up and depositing funds, bettors can take advantage of the “Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets” deal. After the bonus is credited, the $300 in bonus bets are available for immediate use now that sports betting is operational in Missouri. Don't forget to claim this offer before Dec. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Week 14.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Bettors who claimed the separate DraftKings pre-launch offer before Dec. 1 do not qualify for this offer.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can now register and redeem the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500. After creating an account and depositing at least $10, you’ll qualify for BetMGM’s welcome bonus: a second-chance first bet up to $1,500. If your first wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets. This offers a valuable safety net and provides bettors with an opportunity to win big with minimal risk. As a result, BetMGM stands out as a top sportsbook choice for new Missouri users and is ideal for kickstarting your bankroll.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made to activate the BetMGM bonus.
- Bonus bets from this promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code is simple — no code required. Just sign up via the approved links, deposit your first funds, and place a $5 wager to unlock FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets” offer. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets soon after. With legal sports betting now available in Missouri, this is an easy and affordable way for new players to start betting without any hassle.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- The $300 in bonus bets will be credited even if the $5 cash wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is available through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors seeking generous sign-up bonuses can now claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and take advantage of the “Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash” offer. After depositing and placing a wager of at least $10, you’ll receive a daily no-sweat bet for three consecutive days, with any losses refunded as FanCash — up to $100 per day, totaling $300. FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets or official team merchandise. Fanatics also features an alternative welcome package: place a qualifying wager and earn 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days, plus $2,000 in FanCash. With legal sports betting now available in Missouri, it’s an ideal opportunity to sign up and take advantage of these lucrative rewards.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, for up to three days, with stakes ranging from $10 and up.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- A maximum of $100 per day will be refunded as FanCash
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Caesars has rolled out one of the strongest Missouri launch offers with its Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code, available to new users starting today. After registering and making a first deposit of at least $5, bettors can unlock the “Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win” promotion. Simply place your first real-money Missouri wager within 30 days of signing up, and if that bet hits, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets — paid out as six $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- This offer will be available for 30 days following customer registration
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- Initial wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.
- Each Bonus Bet is for one-time use and cannot be divided across multiple wagers.
- Each Bonus Bet must be used within 30 calendar days from the date it is awarded.
