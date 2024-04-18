Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Interested in Forward Yohan Traore For Second-Straight Year
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats are searching for the last transfer to take the final open UC men's hoops scholarship spot and a few candidates are in the mix. Things started earlier this week with interest in BYU guard Dallin Hall.
Hall may not be a major candidate anymore after Connor Hickman committed with a similar player profile to Hall.
The 6-4 sophomore has two years of eligibility left after posting nine points and 5.1 assists per game last season on 42.2% shooting (35.9% from outside).
The big man interest continued with Alabama's Kris Parker. The 6-9 redshirt freshman did not play in 2023-24 and has four years of eligibility left.
He was a four-star recruit in 2023, ranked 99th nationally on 247Sports.
We close the latest portal look with a second-straight year of interest in forward Yohan Traore.
The 6-11 sophomore could cement Cincinnati as a top-15 roster nationally after posting 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.
He has two years of eligibility left after shooting 58.3% from the field (26th nationally).
