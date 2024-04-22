All Bearcats

Pinging The Portal: Duke Transfer Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats

UC is rounding out is 2024-25 hoops roster.

Russ Heltman

Mar 24, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Sean Stewart (13) dunks the ball against
Mar 24, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Sean Stewart (13) dunks the ball against / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are staying busy on the transfer portal trail as Trilly Donovan reports that Duke freshman forward Sean Stwart is visiting Cincinnati this coming weekend.

The 2023 five-star talent (No. 17 nationally in 247Sports Composite) averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in eight minutes per game last season. He played on the Florida Rebels AAU team with Jizzle James and would be a fantastic option for the final scholarship spot.

Cincinnati has also contacted South Florida forward Kasean Pryor.

The 6-9 wing has one year of eligibility left after posting 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this past season.

We shift the portal ping to football, where Cincinnati offered Southern Utah defensive back Tre Gola-Callard.

The playmaker appeared in all 11 games for the Thunderbirds last season, recording 70 total tackles (42 solo, 28 assisted, 2 interceptions, and 6 pass breakups.

He has two years of eligibility left.

Things close with a UC offer to Maine sophomore offensive tackle Xavier Lozowicki.

He has two years of eligibility left.

Russ Heltman

