Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Makes Four-Star 2027 Talent's Final Schools List
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is in the final four schools for 2027 four-star forward Aziz Olajuwon out of Clements (Texas). 247Sports' Dushawn London noted Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Stanford, and Houston are in his final cut list.
Multiple reports in July noted he was visiting UC during the weekend of September 26th, when Cincinnati football plays at Kansas, but he visited this past weekend.
According to 247Sports, Olajuwon is the 64th-ranked player nationally and the 26th-ranked small forward. He holds 10 offers at 6-6, 205 pounds.
UC offered the talent in June and worked quickly to schedule a visit with the son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon. Wes Miller and the Bearcats are getting prepped for the 2025-26 season with roughly six weeks until tip-off.
One new player Cincinnati fans will know from recruiting and the Big 12 battles is former West Virginia guard Sencire Harris.
"Cincinnati fans are going to absolutely love Sencire Harris," Miller said on the team media release. "He's absolutely fearless, and I love how much he relishes challenges and competition. Sencire plays with an edge that this community will instantly connect with. I challenge anyone to find a better perimeter defender in college basketball, but I'm also excited for him to show everyone what he's truly capable of on the offensive end of the floor."
Harris is joined by two freshmen in Cincinnati's 2025 recruiting class, Shon Abaev and Keyshuan Tillery. UC has not banked a commitment in the 2026 class just yet as of this writing.
