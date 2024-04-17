Report: Travis Kelce Hosting Game Show on Amazon Prime
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce is about to be a TV host!
Amazon is hiring him as host of "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity" a spin-off of the popular "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader" show from the 2000s.
The Hollywood Reporter notes the new show is running for 20 episodes on Amazon Prime.
“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity,” Kelce said. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”
The show plays out with “a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. They are not competing against the stars, they’re enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even ‘cheat’ off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level.”
