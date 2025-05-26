Clemson Baseball Among 16 Programs Selected to Host NCAA Regional
The Clemson Tigers will host an NCAA Tournament regional next weekend as the road to the Men’s College World Series begins.
The NCAA Tournament committee announced the 16 schools that will host regionals next weekend. This will be the third straight year the Tigers will host a regional, one of only two programs to do so in that span.
There is a bid process to host a regional. But the Tigers have hosted a regional each of the last two seasons. So, it was no surprise to see the Tigers come up on the list of 16 teams.
Clemson Learns Regional Opponents on Monday
The Tigers have been one of the best teams in the country all season. At one time Clemson was ranked No. 3 in all major polls. Entering the ACC Tournament, they were the No. 5 seed in the event and earned a first-round bye.
Clemson beat Virginia Tech, 6-1, followed by a 7-6 win over NC State and a 9-4 win over Georgia Tech to advance to the championship game against North Carolina. There, they lost to the Tar Heels, 14-4.
Before the ACC Tournament, the Tigers were on a bit of a roller-coaster.
Clemson won each of its first six ACC series before being swept by NC State on the weekend of April 24-26. Following that, the Tigers lost two out of three to Florida State the weekend of May 2-4.
Then, the Tigers lost in a road game at Coastal Carolina at mid-week, followed by losing two out of three to Duke at home.
Entering Clemson’s final ACC series with Pitt, the Tigers had lost eight of 10 games. But Clemson bounced back and swept Pitt, including the pitching staff throwing a no-hitter at the Panthers in the series opener.
After that, the Tigers have won their last six games before the loss to the Tar Heels.