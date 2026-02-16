How Erik Bakich, Clemson Baseball Made Opening Weekend About More Than a Sweep

Clemson baseball began its season with a sweep over the Army Black Knights, but a bigger message was sent after the two-day period.

Baseball is America’s pastime after all, and the Tigers used their opportunity of playing a military school to find plenty of ways to honor the country.

The first move was made by head coach Erik Bakich, who delivered an American flag created with 13 red, white and blue baseball bats to the Army head coach, Chris Tracz.

“To Army Baseball, As the future leaders, warriors, and protectors of our great country, it is an honor to compete against you this weekend,” the message on the flag read. “Thank you for making the USA the greatest country in the world! God bless, Clemson Baseball.”

After the series, Bakich said that it was something that he did back in his days at Michigan. However, he wanted to make something bigger than baseball itself in its first weekend back at the collegiate level.

“I just think that’s the right thing to do, and just recognize when you play service academy and those guys, it’s more than just about their college baseball careers,” he said on Saturday. “These are the future defenders of our country, the warriors and protectors, that anytime they can be recognized, much like we recognize the veterans.”

The viral moment happened in the fourth inning of Friday’s game. Clemson players left the dugout and shook the hands of veterans who were present at the game, typical of something that Bakich had implemented beginning last year.



This time, Army players joined them in the stands, taking pictures and shaking hands with veterans.

“We mentioned it, but it’s one thing to mention it,” Bakich said. “It’s one thing to fully embrace it, and I think our fans were just as excited to take pictures with those kids. So, our fans are great.”

Clemson used to be a military school, being so until 1955. That patriotism is seen all around within the University and its athletic programs. Whether if it’s wearing purple at football games, or the military heroes that are honored at various events, Bakich wanted to maximize that on the baseball diamond.

Against the perfect team to do so, he perfected it.

“Us being a former military school and patriotism, one of our core values, and our fans have an opportunity to put their arm around those guys and shake their hands, that is very special,” he said, “as well as them being able to recognize the veterans that have walked in the footsteps of what they’re about to walk in.”

Tracz told Bakich that Army players have strict schedules and do other activities that aren’t baseball-related. Experiences like fighting and boxing are added to their routines, including other strict limits, to prepare for the military.

On the opening weekend, Bakich made his away opponent feel welcome. In Saturday’s doubleheader, Clemson baseball also presented a board filled with all of the Clemson alumni who died serving the United States. They were remembered with a dog tag honoring the fallen veteran.

The Tigers got the sweep, but in the end, the bigger picture won between the two schools: freedom.

So, just let them know that it was an honor to compete against them this weekend and share the field with them, and those are awesome kids,” Bakich said. “They do have a different experience of college baseball.”