Brad Brownell Reveals Ian Schieffelin’s Weight Transformation Behind NBA Opportunity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA has had its fair share of Clemson Tigers come through its organization, and one of the most recent ones is Ian Schieffelin of the Miami Heat.

The 2025 All-ACC honoree signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the organization nearly two weeks ago after over-performing with their Summer League team this past summer.

Speaking to the media at ACC Tipoff, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell described the work Schieffelin put in to earn this opportunity, including dropping 40 pounds to get back into shape for basketball.

“Well, I’m proud of him because I don’t think people realize. I mean, the guy was 280 pounds when he got done with Clemson Football,” he said. “And, you know, he basically came back to us and was like, ‘Hey man, I need to get in shape.’ John Uribe, my strength coach, and Michelle Sweeney, our nutritionist, got with him, and I mean, my guy had to lose 40 pounds.”

As most know, Schieffelin spent 2025 in Tigertown playing football under head coach Dabo Swinney. He had early hiccups, including a DUI charge that was later dropped, but he still managed to see some action, appearing in eight games.

By the end of his short football career, though, he knew where home was: the hardwood.

That realization sent him back to Littlejohn Coliseum, where, according to Brownell, he worked out every day, most often alongside longtime Director of Player Development and Clemson Hall of Fame guard Terrell McIntyre.

“Just to hear a couple of his stories and then to have him around. Seeing him work every day, because he was in [Littlejohn] working out,” Brownell continued. “He worked out with [Terrell McIntyre] most days, and you know, you see, you want great things for your guys and, man, how much he’s worked over the last six months, our fans would not believe it.”

Now, Schieffelin is one of just four former Tigers on an NBA or G-League roster, joining P.J. Hall of the Charlotte Hornets, Viktor Lakhin of the Sacramento Kings and Olivier-Maxence Prosper of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Most recently, the 6-foot-8 forward made his NBA preseason debut, posting 11 points and three rebounds in a 129-105 win over the Toronto Raptors last Saturday.

Schieffelin and the Heat’s next contest is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on NBA League Pass and YouTube TV.

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