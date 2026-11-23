LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a 12-5 start this season even though Anthony Edwards has only played in a couple of games, and they’re looking to continue their winning ways at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn is off to a brutal start, losing four games in a row and posting a 3-12 record overall. The addition of Julius Randle hasn’t been enough to lift the Nets out of the conversation for the relegation zone this season, and they’re facing an uphill battle to win on the road on Monday.

Minnesota has the No. 1 defense in the NBA, and it has picked up a bunch of quality wins during an 8-2 stretch. They’re also 6-1 against teams that are below .500, only losing to the Chicago Bulls.

Oddsmakers have set the Timberwolves as 11.5-point favorites at home, where they’ve won eight of 11 games. Can Ball and Co. keep things going on Monday?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s matchup between the Nets and Timberwolves.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +11.5 (-106)

Timberwolves -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Nets: +455

Timberwolves: -620

Total

224.5 (Over -106/Under -115)

Nets vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN

Nets record: 3-12

Timberwolves record: 12-5

Nets vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Chaney Johnson – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Grant Nelson – probable

Nolan Traore – out

Drake Powell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Jaylen Clark – out

Joan Beringer – available

Nets vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

LaMelo Ball OVER 5.5 Assists (-155)

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite prop bets for the NBA action, and I’m buying Ball as a passer against this No. 28 Nets defense:

LaMelo Ball is averaging just 5.8 assists per game on under nine potential assists in the 2026-27 season, yet he’s still cleared this prop in 11 of his 17 games.

So, I don’t mind taking the OVER for the Timberwolves star at home against the struggling Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn is 28th in the league in defensive rating, and the Nets are 20th in the league in opponent assists per game. Ball has back-to-back games with seven or more dimes, and he’s still the driving force for this Minnesota offense.

The Wolves are heavily favored in this matchup, which could limit Ball’s minutes, but he has played 30 or more minutes in six of his 10 games this month. I think this line is a little low for the superstar guard on Monday.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Minnesota has exceeded expectations so far this season with Edwards (knee) sidelined for most of it, ranking No. 2 in the league in net rating and No. 1 in defensive rating.

The Timberwolves have the best against the spread record in the league (13-4), and they’re heavily favored at home against a Brooklyn team that has lost four games in a row and is just 3-12 this season.

The Nets have won just two games on the road and are 0-8 against teams that are .500 or better. Brooklyn’s advanced numbers are awful as well. It ranks 27th in net rating, 28th in defensive rating and 23rd in offensive rating. Brooklyn has been able to cover the spread quite a bit on the road (6-2), but I can’t trust it against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

This is a bit of a revenge game for Randle against one of his former teams, but the Wolves know how to make things tough on him on the offensive end. The Nets don't have a ton of offensive firepower after him and Michael Porter Jr., and their defense hasn’t stopped anyone in the 2026-27 season.

Minnesota is in a great spot at home after it ended Memphis’ eight-game road winning streak on Saturday.

Pick: Timberwolves -11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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