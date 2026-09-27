Former Clemson Dual-Sport Athlete Ian Schieffelin Signs with NBA Team

After transitioning from basketball to football to earn a fifth year at Clemson, former Tigers standout Ian Schieffelin has continued to pursue the sport full-time, and it looks like it's paying off perfectly.

On Friday, the Miami Heat announced that they had signed Schieffelin to their official roster. He is one of four rookies on the team, joining Ryan Conwell, Tre Donaldson and J’Vonne Hadley, according to the team’s website.

The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Ian Schieffelin.



More details 👉 https://t.co/U6uUmUOFep pic.twitter.com/P0fP8WQSUW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 25, 2026

Schieffelin recently wrapped up a stint with the Heat's Summer League team, appearing in five games across the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.

He averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the field and an elite 42.9% from three on 2.8 attempts per game. His best performance came against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he put up 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.

Prior to this past summer, Schieffelin spent 2025 as a tight end for Clemson Football.

Ahead of the team’s season-opener against LSU, the fifth-year was arrested on a DUI charge, which was ultimately dropped and lowered to reckless driving. Head coach Dabo Swinney decided to suspend him for the opener, but he still ended up playing 20 snaps across five games, totaling two receptions for 10 yards.

What Schieffelin is obviously most known for is his play for the Tigers on the hardwood, earning Second-team All-ACC honors in 2024-25 and the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2023-24.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound forward saw limited action, starting just 7 of 30 games while playing 11.6 minutes per contest. He upped his production as a sophomore, starting 22 games and averaging nearly 20 minutes per night to post 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Still, the best was yet to come.

Schieffelin’s breakout campaign, which earned him his Most Improved Player award, came when he was a full-time starter as a junior. Across 36 starts, the post-heavy big man averaged a near double-double of 10.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 56/47/73 shooting splits.

His best performance of the year came during the Tigers’ Elite Eight run — which was their first since 1980 — against Alabama, where he posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in a 89-82 loss.

While playing career-high minutes (33.7 per night) as a senior, Schieffelin had his best season in terms of production, averaging 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 50/34/74 splits from the field.

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