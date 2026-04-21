Clemson Adds Experienced Big 12 Transfer with International Roots

Just before the transfer portal closed last night, Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell added his third piece of the offseason, securing a commitment from impressive Big 12 sharpshooter Liutauras Lelevicius.

The guard announced his decision to join the program on April 20, as first reported by Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, and has one year of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026-27 season.

He's rated a four-star transfer and ranks as the No. 160 overall player and the No. 22 small forward, according to 247Sports transfer rankings.

The Kaunas, Lithuania native transferred from TCU and fills a much-needed role for a Tigers team that struggled from deep and at the free throw line last season, bringing with him a 38 percent mark from three on 3.6 attempts per game and an 88.7 percent clip from the charity stripe.

He joins fellow offseason addition Cole Certa — another proven shooter — in what looks like a deliberate effort by Brownell to address Clemson's perimeter woes.

And while Lelevicius is technically listed as a guard, he's most likely to slide to the three or four, respectively, following the departure of forward Jake Wahlin, who committed to the BYU Cougars last week.

The 6-foot-7 unicorn finished the season averaging 8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while helping the Horned Frogs earn their fourth NCAA Tournament berth in the past five seasons.

He began the year as a consistent starter, making all 22 of his starts in the team's first 22 games, and delivered his best performance in a double-overtime loss against Kansas, dropping a career-high 23 points on five three-pointers in 37 minutes.

However, just a month later, he would be benched in the latter half of conference play. Still, it didn't stop him from achieving five double-digit finishes across seven contests, including a 14-point, 8-rebound performance against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

The 2025-26 season was Lelevicius's lone year in Texas, as he had transferred from Oregon State ahead of last season. Across 33 games (24 starts) with the Beavers, he averaged 8.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on shooting splits of 48/38/85. His best performance of the year came in the program's final contest, putting up 20 points on 75% shooting against UCF in the first round of the annual Crown Tournament.

Despite arriving at Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore, Lelevicius came to the U.S. without any prior college experience, as his two seasons of professional ball back home in Lithuania had already counted against his eligibility.

Lelevicius began his overseas career with Zalgiris Kaunas, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds across eight Euroleague appearances before joining Lietkabelis in 2023-24, where he doubled his minutes and raised his averages to 4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game across 25 appearances.

His most impressive performance on the national stage was during the FIBA U20 European Championship, where the three-level scorer averaged 17.6 points (third-most in the tournament), 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists en route to an eighth-place finish.

With the addition of Lelevicius, Clemson and Brownell now have two more open roster spots left to fill, and at least one of those likely goes to a frontcourt player as the Tigers continue to reshape their roster heading into 2026-27.